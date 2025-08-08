XRP price is surging again today: Here’s why the cryptocurrency is up | ripple xrp price

XRP is rallying after Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission jointly moved to end their long-running legal battle by dismissing their respective appeals at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, removing a major regulatory overhang that has dogged the token since 2020.

The joint stipulation of dismissal leaves in place Judge Analisa Torres’s 2023 ruling: XRP programmatic sales on public exchanges are not securities, while institutional sales violated securities laws, with Ripple required to pay a $125 million civil penalty

Traders are interpreting the finality of the case as a structural positive for liquidity, exchange access, and potential institutional participation, fueling a sharp, broad-based bid across spot and derivatives markets.

In the immediate aftermath of the filing, XRP jumped, with quotes hovering around the low-$3s and intraday spikes pushing toward prior July highs, as momentum traders targeted a move back to the $3.50 area flagged by technicians.

Coverage from crypto-focused outlets underscores that whale activity and elevated open interest have accelerated alongside the legal clarity, reinforcing the squeeze dynamics that often follow headline risk removal.

Market attention now turns to what the resolution means for product development and adoption, including the prospect of new XRP-based financial products and expanded institutional use cases, given that the core precedent on exchange trading remains intact.

While macro conditions and broader crypto risk appetite will continue to drive volatility, the collapse of the appeals process is a clear de-risking event for XRP’s regulatory profile in U.S. markets, helping explain today’s outperformance versus peers.