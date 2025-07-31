XRP Price Trapped in $30 Million Liquidation Zone: Extreme Volatility Looms for Traders

XRP is currently stuck in a tight trading range between $3.00 and $3.10. Analysts call this area a “max pain” zone, where about $30 million in leveraged bets are at risk of being liquidated. This situation has lasted for over 48 hours, creating pressure on both buyers and sellers trapped in this narrow price range.

Traders using high leverage are in a tough spot: short positions could be liquidated if the price goes above $3.13, while long positions are at risk below $3.03. With such small gaps between these levels, even a price move of under 3% could lead to a wave of liquidations, costing millions. The risk of losing money is high around the price range of $3.05 to $3.10.

Adding to the uncertainty, broader market data indicates a possible short squeeze if prices rise above $3.67. Meanwhile, there are many long positions vulnerable below $3.00. This suggests that any sudden price change—up or down—could trigger forced buying or selling, leading to rapid and unpredictable moves.

Analysts warn that the current situation isn’t just about which direction the market will go; it’s about surviving the high risks involved. The length of this market deadlock is unusual and has made traders more anxious and cautious.

With $30 million at stake and liquidation points closely aligned, the situation is very risky. Experts recommend caution, as the concentration of leveraged bets could lead to significant losses for both overleveraged buyers and sellers. Many traders are choosing to hold off until the market breaks out of this dangerous trading range.