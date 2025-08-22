XRP Surges 6.13% to ₹264.10 as Cryptocurrency Markets Rebound

XRP posted strong gains on Friday, rising ₹15.25 or 6.13% to close at ₹264.10 in Indian rupee terms, reflecting renewed optimism in the cryptocurrency markets. The third-largest digital asset by market capitalization demonstrated solid momentum amid broader crypto market recovery following recent volatility.

The rally brings XRP closer to its recent highs, with the token showing resilience after trading in a range between ₹248-₹272 over the past week. Friday’s gain represents a significant single-day move for XRP, which has been consolidating after reaching multi-month peaks earlier in August at around ₹280-₹307 levels.

Monthly Performance Remains Strong

Despite some recent fluctuation, XRP maintains impressive monthly gains of approximately 48% in INR terms, significantly outperforming many traditional assets and major cryptocurrencies. The token has shown particular strength against the Indian rupee, with year-to-date gains exceeding 400% as measured in local currency terms.

Market data shows XRP trading volume remained elevated at over ₹500 billion in the last 24 hours, indicating sustained institutional and retail interest. The cryptocurrency’s market capitalization stands at approximately ₹16.65 trillion, maintaining its position as the third-largest digital asset globally.

Technical indicators suggest XRP could test resistance levels around ₹280-₹290 if buying momentum continues. The token’s recent price action reflects broader cryptocurrency market optimism as investors position ahead of potential regulatory clarity and increased institutional adoption.

With a circulating supply of approximately 59.24 billion tokens out of a maximum 100 billion, XRP continues to benefit from its utility in cross-border payments and partnerships with financial institutions worldwide.