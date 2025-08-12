XRP’s Market Cap Surges as On‑Chain Activity Lags, Rekindling Overvaluation Debate

XRP’s sharp advance since November has vaulted its market capitalization toward the $190 billion mark, reigniting scrutiny over whether price performance is outpacing network fundamentals.

On-chain indicators show relatively modest activity on the XRP Ledger, with total value locked around the mid‑$80 million range and 24-hour decentralized exchange volumes in the low hundreds of thousands—metrics that translate into an extraordinarily high market cap-to-TVL ratio and thin fee capture.

The divergence has emboldened bears who argue XRP screens expensive versus peers on current usage. By comparison, larger smart-contract networks exhibit far lower market cap-to-TVL multiples, a gap critics say underscores speculative froth. Traders also flag near-term technical caution, citing a bearish divergence on momentum gauges and the risk of a pullback toward key trend support if buying pressure eases.

Bulls counter that structural catalysts are building. Real‑world asset tokenization and stablecoin initiatives on XRPL are expanding, with recent readings showing a rapid month-over-month increase in tokenized asset value.

Proponents contend that growing adoption across payments and settlement rails could translate into higher transaction volumes and more durable fee generation, narrowing today’s fundamentals-to-valuation mismatch.

For market participants, the setup is binary: valuation appears rich against current on‑chain throughput, but the pipeline for utility—particularly in RWAs and fiat‑linked stablecoins—offers a credible path to justify premiums if execution accelerates.

Near-term price action remains sensitive to regulatory headlines, product milestones, and liquidity conditions, with sentiment likely to hinge on whether network activity can scale to meet elevated expectations.