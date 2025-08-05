Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: UBER, LYFT, DASH, GOOGL, TSLA, BIDU, LCID, SERV and MBLY

Uber Technologies (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) have taken center stage as Zacks Investment Ideas spotlight a critical week for the American rideshare sector, with both companies set to report earnings on August 6 amid industry-defining shifts in autonomous vehicle technology.

Uber, commanding nearly 75% of the U.S. rideshare market and rapidly expanding its Uber Eats delivery platform, is expected to post a robust second quarter.

Analyst consensus projects earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62, up more than 31% year over year, on revenue nearing $12.46 billion—a jump of over 16%. Uber’s own guidance sees gross bookings between $45.75 billion and $47.25 billion, indicating 16–20% constant-currency growth.

The company’s track record of earnings surprises remains strong, having outperformed analyst estimates in four of the last five quarters with an average surprise of 212%.

Lyft, while significantly smaller, is also in the earnings spotlight, with consensus EPS at $0.27—far above the $0.03 posted last year—and revenue likely to reach $1.61 billion. The company has delivered positive earnings surprises in eight of the last nine quarters, posting an average beat of 24% across the last year. However, 2025 stock performance has diverged, with UBER up 44.1% while LYFT gained only 5.6%.

Both companies face pivotal questions surrounding the fast-evolving robotaxi market. Alphabet’s Waymo and Tesla’s robotaxi initiatives have ignited speculation about the incumbents’ future roles.

Uber is pursuing an ‘asset-light’ model, forging key partnerships with Waymo, Baidu, Lucid, Nuro, and Serve to deploy a 20,000-strong robotaxi fleet and further its autonomous delivery ambitions. Lyft is likewise partnering with Mobileye to advance its autonomous ride-hailing services, focusing on operational discipline and European expansion.

This earnings week, investors will look not only at quarterly numbers, but also for strategic insights on how Uber and Lyft will capitalize on or adapt to the robotaxi revolution that is rapidly transforming urban mobility.

The outcome could alter the competitive landscape and growth trajectories for both rideshare icons as they navigate disruptive forces in transportation technology.