Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) share Surges 25% After Blowout Q2 Earnings and Upbeat Guidance

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) soared 25.25% to $19.92 in Wednesday trading after the marketing technology firm delivered a knockout second quarter, marked by industry-leading revenue growth and raised guidance across the board.

For the second quarter of 2025, Zeta posted GAAP revenue of $308.4 million—up 35% year-over-year and handily surpassing Wall Street expectations. Adjusted EBITDA rose 53%, reflecting significant margin expansion and robust demand for Zeta’s AI-driven marketing platform. The company’s free cash flow jumped 69% to $33.6 million, with disciplined spending driving profitability gains even as operating expenses were contained.

CEO David Steinberg attributed these results to accelerating adoption of the company’s generative AI tools—including the prescriptive “Zeta Answers” framework—and strong uptake among agency partners and enterprise clients. Existing customers who embraced Zeta’s new AI features increased their consumption revenue by over 40%, while large agency holdings expanded brand engagements by 40% year-on-year. The marketing platform’s reach now encompasses more than 450 enterprise clients, including over 40% of the Fortune 100.

Despite remaining unprofitable on a GAAP basis, Zeta cut its net loss for the quarter to $12.8 million, an improvement of 54% over last year. The board approved a new $200 million share repurchase program, reinforcing management’s confidence in long-term fundamentals and AI-powered growth prospects.

Looking ahead, Zeta raised its full-year 2025 outlook. The company now projects annual revenue between $1.258 billion and $1.268 billion, up from prior guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA is seen reaching at least $263.6 million, with free cash flow expected between $140 million and $144 million—implying 52–56% annual growth in cash generation. Executives described these targets as cautious given ongoing macro uncertainty but stressed continued customer momentum.

With AI adoption, operational discipline, and rapid market share gains fueling optimism, Zeta Global’s latest results and stock jump put it firmly on investors’ radars amid the evolving martech landscape.