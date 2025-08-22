Zip (ASX: ZIP) Share Price Soars 21% on Strong FY25 Results and Bullish US Growth Outlook

Zip Co shares jumped more than 20% on Thursday after the buy-now-pay-later provider delivered impressive full-year 2025 results and provided optimistic guidance for continued growth, driven primarily by its rapidly expanding US operations.

Strong Financial Performance Across Key Metrics

The Australian fintech reported total transaction value (TTV) surged 30.3% to $13.1 billion for the 12 months ended June 30, 2025, while total income climbed 23.5% to $1.08 billion. Cash gross profit rose 34% to $509 million, demonstrating the company’s improving operational efficiency and scale benefits.

Most significantly, cash EBITDA jumped 147% to $170.3 million, with the cash EBITDA margin expanding dramatically to 15.8% from 7.9% in the prior year. The company swung to a net profit of $66 million, up $66.6 million from the previous year’s loss, marking a crucial milestone in its path toward sustained profitability.

US Division Powers Growth

The stellar results were largely driven by Zip’s US operations, which generated revenue growth of 46% to $657.9 million and now represents over 80% of divisional cash earnings. US active customers increased 11% to 4.25 million, while the division captured 71% of total transaction value.

In contrast, the Australia and New Zealand division saw revenue decline 0.9% to $413.7 million, with active customers falling 6.8% to 2.04 million, highlighting the divergent performance between Zip’s mature home markets and its expanding US presence.

Management revealed it is exploring a dual listing on the NASDAQ while maintaining its primary ASX listing, a move designed to support its significant US growth opportunity and attract American institutional investors. Currently, offshore institutional investors comprise 16% of Zip’s issued capital.

Optimistic FY26 Outlook

Zip provided bullish guidance for fiscal 2026, expecting US TTV growth to exceed 35% in US dollar terms while balancing profitability and credit performance. The company upgraded its cash net transaction margin expectation to 3.8%-4.2% and raised its group operating margin guidance to 16%-19%.

Group cash EBITDA as a percentage of TTV is expected to exceed 1.3%, while the group revenue margin is projected around 8%, reflecting the continued growth of the higher-volume but lower-margin US business.

The strong results demonstrate Zip’s successful transition from a growth-at-all-costs model to one emphasizing profitable expansion and improved unit economics, positioning the company well for sustained success in the competitive BNPL market.